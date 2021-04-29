Hubbell B (HUBB) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn maintained a Hold rating on Hubbell B (HUBB) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $191.42, close to its 52-week high of $196.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 68.2% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Wesco International.

Hubbell B has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $214.00, representing a 10.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $203.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hubbell B’s market cap is currently $10.4B and has a P/E ratio of 29.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -15.58.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HUBB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hubbell, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products. The Power segment consists of operations that design, manufacture and sale of transmission and distribution components primarily for the electrical utilities industry. The company was founded by Harvey Hubbell II in 1888 and is headquartered in Shelton, CT.