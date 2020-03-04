Hubbell B (HUBB) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn maintained a Hold rating on Hubbell B (HUBB) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $140.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 54.9% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Roper Technologies.

Hubbell B has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $163.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hubbell B’s market cap is currently $7.26B and has a P/E ratio of 18.25. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.74.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hubbell, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Power.