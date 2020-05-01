Hubbell B (HUBB) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn maintained a Hold rating on Hubbell B (HUBB) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $124.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 55.3% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Generac Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hubbell B is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $147.67.

Hubbell B’s market cap is currently $6.77B and has a P/E ratio of 17.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -10.67.

Hubbell, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products. The Power segment consists of operations that design, manufacture and sale of transmission and distribution components primarily for the electrical utilities industry. The company was founded by Harvey Hubbell II in 1888 and is headquartered in Shelton, CT.