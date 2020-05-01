Hubbell B (HUBB) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained a Hold rating on Hubbell B (HUBB) today and set a price target of $128.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $121.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 44.6% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hubbell B is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $147.67, a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $155.00 and a one-year low of $85.63. Currently, Hubbell B has an average volume of 383.8K.

Hubbell, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products. The Power segment consists of operations that design, manufacture and sale of transmission and distribution components primarily for the electrical utilities industry. The company was founded by Harvey Hubbell II in 1888 and is headquartered in Shelton, CT.