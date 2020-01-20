Hub Group (HUBG) Receives a Sell from Barclays

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained a Sell rating on Hub Group (HUBG) on January 15 and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.03, close to its 52-week high of $55.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 61.5% success rate. Oglenski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Expeditors International, and Knight Transportation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hub Group with a $58.71 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $55.22 and a one-year low of $38.08. Currently, Hub Group has an average volume of 209.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company, which engaegs in the provision of intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services. It operates through the Hub and Mode segments. The Hub segment offers comprehensive intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services.