Hub Group (HUBG) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Patrick Brown from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Hub Group (HUBG). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $50.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 73.1% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Old Dominion Freight, and GFL Environmental.

Hub Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.71, implying a 15.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 30, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $60.42 and a one-year low of $36.51. Currently, Hub Group has an average volume of 214.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HUBG in relation to earlier this year.

Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company, which engaegs in the provision of intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services. It operates through the Hub and Mode segments. The Hub segment offers comprehensive intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services. The Mode segment markets and operates its freight transportation services, consisting of intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics. The company was founded by Phillip C. Yeager in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.