Hub Group (HUBG) Receives a Buy from Robert W. Baird

In a report released today, Garrett Holland from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Hub Group (HUBG). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.95, close to its 52-week high of $61.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Holland is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 71.4% success rate. Holland covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Knight Transportation, and Norfolk Southern.

Hub Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.80, representing an 9.0% upside. In a report issued on February 19, UBS also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $67.00 price target.

Based on Hub Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $953 million and net profit of $22.39 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $901 million and had a net profit of $27.96 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HUBG in relation to earlier this year.

Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company, which engaegs in the provision of intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services. It operates through the Hub and Mode segments. The Hub segment offers comprehensive intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services. The Mode segment markets and operates its freight transportation services, consisting of intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics. The company was founded by Phillip C. Yeager in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.