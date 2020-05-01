Hub Group (HUBG) Receives a Buy from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl maintained a Buy rating on Hub Group (HUBG) today and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 61.9% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hub Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.44, implying a 3.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $60.42 and a one-year low of $36.51. Currently, Hub Group has an average volume of 308.3K.

Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company, which engaegs in the provision of intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services. It operates through the Hub and Mode segments. The Hub segment offers comprehensive intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services. The Mode segment markets and operates its freight transportation services, consisting of intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics. The company was founded by Phillip C. Yeager in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.