HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.16, close to its 52-week low of $3.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 63.2% and a 55.3% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and Vaccitech Plc Sponsored ADR.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ market cap is currently $32.37M and has a P/E ratio of -1.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.74.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the provision of molecular technology solutions that facilitates molecular profiling. Its customers include biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centers, and molecular testing laboratories. The company was founded by Bruce E. Seligmann in October 1997 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.