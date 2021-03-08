HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 67.6% and a 57.1% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for HTG Molecular Diagnostics with a $15.00 average price target.

Based on HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.78 million and GAAP net loss of $5.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.4 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.74 million.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the provision of molecular technology solutions that facilitates molecular profiling. Its customers include biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centers, and molecular testing laboratories. The company was founded by Bruce E. Seligmann in October 1997 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.