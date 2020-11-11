HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) today and set a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.33, close to its 52-week low of $0.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.4% and a 38.5% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.80.

The company has a one-year high of $0.92 and a one-year low of $0.27. Currently, HTG Molecular Diagnostics has an average volume of 2.65M.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the provision of molecular technology solutions that facilitates molecular profiling. Its customers include biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centers, and molecular testing laboratories. The company was founded by Bruce E. Seligmann in October 1997 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

