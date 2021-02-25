HSBC Upgrades Greencore Group (GNCGY) to Buy

In a report released yesterday, HSBC from HSBC upgraded Greencore Group (GNCGY) to Buy. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.59, equals to its 52-week high of $7.59.

Greencore Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

Greencore Group’s market cap is currently $999.1M and has a P/E ratio of -54.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.69.

Greencore Group PLC is a convenience food manufacturer that supplies chilled and frozen food to customers in the U.K. and the U.S. The company’s operating business segment is Convenience Foods UK & Ireland. The UK Convenience Food categories including sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire Puddings and cakes and desserts categories as well as Irish Ingredient trading businesses.