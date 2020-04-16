HSBC Thinks EasyJet’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Lobbenberg from HSBC maintained a Buy rating on EasyJet (EJTTF), with a price target of £8.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.55, close to its 52-week low of $5.31.

Lobbenberg commented:

According to TipRanks.com, Lobbenberg is ranked #6163 out of 6470 analysts.

EasyJet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.90, which is a 97.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a £9.45 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.87 and a one-year low of $5.31. Currently, EasyJet has an average volume of 7,168.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.