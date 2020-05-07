HSBC Thinks EasyJet’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Lobbenberg from HSBC maintained a Buy rating on EasyJet (EJTTF), with a price target of £9.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.33, close to its 52-week low of $5.31.

EasyJet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $90.21, implying a 1403.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a £10.00 price target.

EasyJet’s market cap is currently $2.51B and has a P/E ratio of 5.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.85.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.