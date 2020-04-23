HSBC Thinks EasyJet’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on April 21, Andrew Lobbenberg from HSBC maintained a Buy rating on EasyJet (EJTTF), with a price target of £9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.35, close to its 52-week low of $5.31.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for EasyJet with a $12.21 average price target, representing a 66.1% upside. In a report issued on April 17, Oddo BHF also upgraded the stock to Buy with a £7.70 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.87 and a one-year low of $5.31. Currently, EasyJet has an average volume of 7,197.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.