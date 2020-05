HSBC Sticks to Its Sell Rating for Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

HSBC analyst Thomas Martin CFA maintained a Sell rating on Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF) yesterday and set a price target of EUR30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.83.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #5506 out of 6539 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Deutsche Wohnen with a $42.58 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $47.45 and a one-year low of $30.53. Currently, Deutsche Wohnen has an average volume of 209.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management. The Disposals segment includes all aspects of the preparation; and execution of the sale of residential units from property portfolio as part of the ongoing portfolio optimization and streamlining process. The Nursing and Assisted Living segment markets and manages nursing and residential care homes as well as services for the care of the senior citizens who live in these homes. Deutsche Wohnen was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.