HSBC Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on EasyJet (EJTTF)

HSBC analyst Andrew Lobbenberg maintained a Buy rating on EasyJet (EJTTF) on April 8 and set a price target of £7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.30.

Lobbenberg observed:

“LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat die Einstufung fur Easyjet nach zwei Massnahmen zur Refinanzierung auf “Buy” mit einem Kursziel von 700 Pence belassen. Mit diesen Schritten durfte der Billigflieger fur das laufende Geschaftsjahr eine positive Brutto-Cash-Position ausweisen, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lobbenberg in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Hinzu kamen die Werte des Bestands an Flugzeugen./bek/tih Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.04.2020 / 21:54 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Lobbenberg is ranked #5555 out of 6357 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EasyJet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.19, a 77.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a £9.45 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.87 and a one-year low of $5.31. Currently, EasyJet has an average volume of 6,924.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.