HSBC Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Dart Group (DRTGF)

HSBC analyst HSBC reiterated a Buy rating on Dart Group (DRTGF) on May 25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.10.

The the analyst consensus on Dart Group is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

The company has a one-year high of $25.14 and a one-year low of $2.00. Currently, Dart Group has an average volume of 16.58K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Dart Group plc engages in the provision of aviation and distribution services. It operates through the Leisure Travel; and Distribution and Logistics segments. The Leisure Travel segment provides scheduled holiday flights by its airline, Jet2.com, and ATOL licensed package holidays by its tour operator, Jet2holidays, to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and to European leisure cities. The Distribution and Logistics segment focuses in the evaluation of distribution centre-level performance data. The company was founded was founded by Philip Hugh Meeson in 1980 and is headquartered in Leeds, the United Kingdom.