HSBC Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on ADO Properties SA (ADPPF)

HSBC analyst Thomas Martin CFA maintained a Buy rating on ADO Properties SA (ADPPF) yesterday and set a price target of EUR34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.72.

Martin CFA observed:

“LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat das Kursziel fur Ado Properties von 50 auf 34 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf “Buy” belassen. Trotz der vergleichsweise stabilen sozialen Rahmenbedingungen in Deutschland sei der Wohnimmobiliensektor nicht immun gegen die Auswirkungen der Corona-Krise, schrieb Analyst Thomas Martin in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Wegen der Aussetzung von Mieterhohungen habe er seine Schatzungen fur 2020 und 2021 um zwei bis zehn Prozent gesenkt./mf/tih Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.04.2020 / 21:45 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

ADO Properties SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.47.

Based on ADO Properties SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $36.9 million and net profit of $278 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $39.02 million and had a net profit of $183 million.

ADO Properties S.A. engages in the ownership and management of real estate properties. It operates through the Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. The Residential Property Management segment comprises rent and management of the residential properties, which includes the modernization and maintenance of the properties, the management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units. The Privatization segment includes aspects of the preparation and execution of the sale of units, as well as modernization, maintenance and management, and generates rental income for non-vacant units. The company was founded by Rabin Savion in 2006 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.