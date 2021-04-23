HSBC Downgrades Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) to Hold

HSBC analyst HSBC downgraded Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) to Hold yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.64.

The the analyst consensus on Volkswagen AG is currently a Hold rating.

Based on Volkswagen AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $59.71 billion and net profit of $7.1 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $58.41 billion and had a net profit of $2.82 billion.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business. The Commercial Vehicles segment covers the development, production, and sale of light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses; and the corresponding genuine parts business and related services. The Power Engineering segment deals with the development and production of large-bore diesel engines, turbo compressors, industrial turbine,s and chemical reactor systems; and the production of gear units, propulsion component,s and testing systems. The Financial Services segment involves dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking, insurance, fleet management services. The company was founded on May 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany.