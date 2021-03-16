HSBC Believes Eni SPA (E) Won’t Stop Here

Eni SPA (E) received a Buy rating from HSBC analyst HSBC yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.76, close to its 52-week high of $24.99.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Eni SPA.

Based on Eni SPA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.63 billion and GAAP net loss of $725 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.46 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $1.89 billion.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbons, in the supply and marketing of gas, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and power, in the refining and marketing of petroleum products, in the production and marketing of basic petrochemicals, plastics and elastomers and in commodity trading. It operates through the following three segments: Exploration and Production, Gas and Power and Refining & Marketing and Chemicals. The Exploration and Production segment engages in oil and natural gas exploration and field development and production, as well as LNG operations. The Gas and Power segment engages in the supply, trading and marketing of gas, LNG and electricity, international gas transport activities and commodity trading and derivatives. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment engages in crude oil supply and refining and marketing of petroleum products in retail and wholesale markets; and produces and markets basic petrochemical products, plastics and elastomers. The company was founded on February 10, 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.