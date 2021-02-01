H&R Block (HRB) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger maintained a Hold rating on H&R Block (HRB) on January 21. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 62.4% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Fleetcor Technologies, and Target Hospitality.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for H&R Block with a $21.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $23.97 and a one-year low of $11.29. Currently, H&R Block has an average volume of 3M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HRB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

H&R Block, Inc. engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. It offers assisted and do-it-yourself tax return preparation solutions through multiple channels and distribute the H&R block-branded financial products and services, including those of its financial partners, to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.