H&R Block (HRB) Has a New Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris initiated coverage with a Buy rating on H&R Block (HRB) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.25, close to its 52-week low of $11.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.4% and a 30.1% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for H&R Block with a $19.67 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on H&R Block’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $519 million and GAAP net loss of $130 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $468 million and had a GAAP net loss of $126 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

H&R Block, Inc. engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. It offers assisted and do-it-yourself tax return preparation solutions through multiple channels and distribute the H&R block-branded financial products and services, including those of its financial partners, to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.