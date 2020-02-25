HP (HPQ) Receives a Hold from J.P. Morgan

In a report released today, Paul Coster from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on HP (HPQ), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.73, close to its 52-week high of $23.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Coster is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 44.2% success rate. Coster covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Diebold Nixdorf, and Calamp Crop.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HP is a Hold with an average price target of $24.00, which is a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on HP’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $14.62 billion and net profit of $678 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.52 billion and had a net profit of $803 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

HP Inc. enages in the provision of personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions, and services. It operates through following business segments: Personal Systems, Printing, and Corporate Investments.