Howmet Aerospace (HWM) Receives a Hold from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Hold rating on Howmet Aerospace (HWM) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 62.3% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Howmet Aerospace is a Hold with an average price target of $16.33.

The company has a one-year high of $34.27 and a one-year low of $9.87. Currently, Howmet Aerospace has an average volume of 3.39M.

Arconic, Inc. engages in manufacturing and engineering of lightweight metals. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products and Forgings (EP&F) and Global Rolled Products (GRP). The EP&F segment produces products that are used primarily in the aerospace, industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets. The GRP segment produces aluminum sheet and plate, aluminum extruded and machined parts, integrated aluminum structural systems, and architectural extrusions used in the automotive, aerospace, building and construction, industrial, packaging, and commercial transportation end markets. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in New York, NY.