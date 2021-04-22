Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, William Wallace from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Howard Bancorp (HBMD). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 75.3% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Meridian Interstate Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

Howard Bancorp’s market cap is currently $304.3M and has a P/E ratio of -17.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.15.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HBMD in relation to earlier this year.

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Howard Bank, which engages in community banking. It provides commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, the internet, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals and other consumers located primarily in Howard County and Maryland. The company was founded by Mary Ann Scully in April 2005 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.