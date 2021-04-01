Houghton Mifflin (HMHC) Receives a Hold from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Jeffrey Silber maintained a Hold rating on Houghton Mifflin (HMHC) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.62, close to its 52-week high of $8.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Silber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 71.1% success rate. Silber covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AMN Healthcare Services, Grand Canyon Education, and Republic Services.

Houghton Mifflin has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

The company has a one-year high of $8.01 and a one-year low of $1.03. Currently, Houghton Mifflin has an average volume of 1.95M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HMHC in relation to earlier this year.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services. The segment primarily develops, markets and sells consumer books in print and digital formats and licenses book rights to other publishers and electronic businesses. The company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.