Hostess Brands (TWNK) Receives a Buy from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Robert Dickerson maintained a Buy rating on Hostess Brands (TWNK) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 62.5% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hostess Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.67.

Based on Hostess Brands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $243 million and net profit of $2.35 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $223 million and had a net profit of $21.13 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TWNK in relation to earlier this year.

Hostess Brands, Inc. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through following segments: Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery. The Sweet Baked Goods segment consists of fresh and frozen baked goods and bread products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill and Big Texas brands. The In-Store Bakery segment consists of Superior on Main branded and store-branded products sold through the in-store bakery section of grocery and club stores. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Kansas, MO.