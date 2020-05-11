Hostess Brands (TWNK) Receives a Buy from Jefferies

In a report released today, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating on Hostess Brands (TWNK), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.4% and a 36.1% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

Hostess Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.25.

Based on Hostess Brands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $217 million and net profit of $21.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $215 million and had a net profit of $11.83 million.

Hostess Brands, Inc. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through following segments: Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery. The Sweet Baked Goods segment consists of fresh and frozen baked goods and bread products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill and Big Texas brands. The In-Store Bakery segment consists of Superior on Main branded and store-branded products sold through the in-store bakery section of grocery and club stores. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Kansas, MO.