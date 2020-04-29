Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Receives a Buy from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Simon Yarmak maintained a Buy rating on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Yarmak is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 51.5% success rate. Yarmak covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Retail Properties, Spirit Realty Capital, and Service Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Host Hotels & Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.42, which is a 10.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, BTIG also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $16.00 price target.

Based on Host Hotels & Resorts’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.33 billion and net profit of $80 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.36 billion and had a net profit of $303 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HST in relation to earlier this year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.