Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Receives a Buy from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst David Katz assigned a Buy rating to Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) on July 31 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Katz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.1% and a 45.5% success rate. Katz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Monarch Casino & Resort.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Host Hotels & Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.15, a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.90 and a one-year low of $7.86. Currently, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average volume of 13.05M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HST in relation to earlier this year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.