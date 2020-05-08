Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Receives a Buy from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Buy rating on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -13.8% and a 33.5% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, Hertz Global Holdings, and Park Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Host Hotels & Resorts with a $13.04 average price target, implying a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, BTIG also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.47 and a one-year low of $7.86. Currently, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average volume of 13.93M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HST in relation to earlier this year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.