Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Gets a Sell Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Thomas Allen from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 51.1% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Host Hotels & Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.50.

Host Hotels & Resorts’ market cap is currently $7.88B and has a P/E ratio of 8.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.08.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HST in relation to earlier this year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.