Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Gets a Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Bellisario maintained a Hold rating on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) on February 22. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.59, close to its 52-week high of $17.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellisario is ranked #1480 out of 7329 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Host Hotels & Resorts with a $16.75 average price target, a 0.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $17.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Host Hotels & Resorts’ market cap is currently $11.7B and has a P/E ratio of -15.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.75.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.