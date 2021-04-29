Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Gets a Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

In a report issued on April 26, Michael Bellisario from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.17, close to its 52-week high of $18.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellisario is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 63.2% success rate. Bellisario covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Apple Hospitality REIT.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Host Hotels & Resorts with a $19.06 average price target.

Host Hotels & Resorts’ market cap is currently $12.89B and has a P/E ratio of -16.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.95.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

