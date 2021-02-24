Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst William Crow maintained a Hold rating on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.59, close to its 52-week high of $17.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 66.7% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

Host Hotels & Resorts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.75, a 0.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $17.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.44 and a one-year low of $7.72. Currently, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average volume of 8.2M.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.