Hormel Foods (HRL) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Hold rating on Hormel Foods (HRL) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.44, close to its 52-week high of $48.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 64.1% success rate. Parikh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Sprouts Farmers, Sally Beauty, and Ulta Beauty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hormel Foods is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $42.60.

Hormel Foods’ market cap is currently $25.9B and has a P/E ratio of 26.96. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.37.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 77 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HRL in relation to earlier this year.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.