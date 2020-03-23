Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) Receives a Buy from Merrill Lynch

In a report released today, Jason Gerberry from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerberry has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.2% and a 37.9% success rate. Gerberry covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Horizon Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.56.

Based on Horizon Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $593 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $87.56 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 106 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Earlier this month, Jeffrey W. Sherman, the EVP and Chief Medical Officer of HZNP bought 5,287 shares for a total of $68,414.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments.