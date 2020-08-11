Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) Gets a Buy Rating from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst David Steinberg maintained a Buy rating on Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) on August 2 and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.84, close to its 52-week high of $78.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 50.2% success rate. Steinberg covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Horizon Therapeutics with a $96.50 average price target, implying a 26.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $78.93 and a one-year low of $23.81. Currently, Horizon Therapeutics has an average volume of 2.79M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 120 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HZNP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS. The Inflammation segment comprises of medicines PENNSAID 2%, DUEXIS, and VIMOVO. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.