Horizon Technology (HRZN) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana reiterated a Buy rating on Horizon Technology (HRZN) today and set a price target of $13.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 55.7% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Westamerica Bancorporation, and Pennantpark Floating Rate.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Horizon Technology is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00, which is a -8.1% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Aegis Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Horizon Technology’s market cap is currently $193.5M and has a P/E ratio of 9.32. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.12.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. is a finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.