Horizon Technology (HRZN) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Mitchel Penn from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Horizon Technology (HRZN), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.21, close to its 52-week high of $17.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Penn is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 76.2% success rate. Penn covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Trinity Capital, Inc., and Gladstone Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Horizon Technology with a $14.50 average price target.

Based on Horizon Technology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.65 million and net profit of $2.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.02 million and had a net profit of $6.73 million.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. is a finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. The company was founded on March 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Farmington, CT.