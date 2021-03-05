Horizon Technology (HRZN) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana reiterated a Buy rating on Horizon Technology (HRZN) yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 54.3% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Westamerica Bancorporation, and Pennantpark Floating Rate.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Horizon Technology with a $12.88 average price target.

Horizon Technology’s market cap is currently $243.7M and has a P/E ratio of 20.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.33.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. is a finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. The company was founded on March 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Farmington, CT.