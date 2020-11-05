Horizon Technology (HRZN) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Michael Diana from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Horizon Technology (HRZN), with a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.5% and a 43.4% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, First Savings Financial Group, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

Horizon Technology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.25.

Based on Horizon Technology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.84 million and net profit of $7.93 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.56 million and had a net profit of $4.54 million.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. is a finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. The company was founded on March 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Farmington, CT.