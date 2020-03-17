Horizon Global (HZN) Receives a Sell from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Josh Nichols maintained a Sell rating on Horizon Global (HZN) yesterday and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 35.8% success rate. Nichols covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Adesto Technologies, Avid Technology, and RF Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Horizon Global with a $1.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.79 and a one-year low of $1.20. Currently, Horizon Global has an average volume of 34.66K.

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa.