Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Horizon Bancorp (HBNC). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.81.

Horizon Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.50.

Based on Horizon Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $51.43 million and net profit of $14.64 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $50.38 million and had a net profit of $16.64 million.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.