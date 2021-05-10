Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters maintained a Hold rating on Horace Mann Educators (HMN) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 69.3% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

The the analyst consensus on Horace Mann Educators is currently a Hold rating.

Based on Horace Mann Educators’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $322 million and net profit of $39.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $307 million and had a net profit of $18.47 million.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the market and underwrites personal lines of property and casualty primarily personal lines automobile and homeowners insurance, retirement annuities, including primarily tax-qualified products and life insurance in the United States. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Retirement; Life; Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines automobile and property insurance products. The Retirement segment comprises of tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities. The Life segment offers life insurance. The Corporate and Other segment includes interest expense on debt, the impact of realized investment gains and losses and certain public company expenses. The company was founded by Carrol Hall and Leslie Nimmo in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, IL.