Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Gets a Buy Rating from Piper Sandler

In a report released today, John Barnidge from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Horace Mann Educators (HMN), with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Barnidge is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 46.2% success rate. Barnidge covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Heritage Insurance Holdings, and Brighthouse Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Horace Mann Educators with a $48.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $48.15 and a one-year low of $34.38. Currently, Horace Mann Educators has an average volume of 163.8K.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.