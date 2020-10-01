Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Gets a Hold Rating from Piper Sandler

In a report released today, Matthew Clark from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Hope Bancorp (HOPE), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Clark has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.3% and a 42.5% success rate. Clark covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Holdings, First Interstate Bancsystem, and Private Bancorp of America.

Hope Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.50.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans. The company was founded in February 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.