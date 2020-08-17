Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on August 13, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Hookipa Pharma (HOOK), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 52.0% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hookipa Pharma with a $16.50 average price target, which is a 53.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 14, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Based on Hookipa Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.7 million and GAAP net loss of $10.93 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.05 million and had a GAAP net loss of $12.08 million.

HOOKIPA Pharma, Inc. engages in the development of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary its arenavirus platform that is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. Its product include VaxWace, a replication-deficient viral vector; and TheraT, a replication-attenuated viral vector, are designed to induce robust antigen specific CD8+ T cells and pathogen-neutralizing antibodies. The company was founded by Rolf Zinkernagel, Andreas Bergthaler, Lukas Flatz, and Daniel Pinschewer in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.