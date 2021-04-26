Honeywell International (HON) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Honeywell International (HON). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $221.93, close to its 52-week high of $232.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 68.5% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Wesco International, and Generac Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Honeywell International with a $234.64 average price target, representing a 4.0% upside. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $246.00 price target.

Based on Honeywell International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.9 billion and net profit of $1.36 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.5 billion and had a net profit of $1.56 billion.

Founded in 1885, North Carolina-based Honeywell International, Inc. is a technology and manufacturing company. It provides industry specific solutions including aerospace and automotive products and services; control technologies for buildings and homes; and performance materials. It operates through four segments, including Aerospace; Honeywell Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions.

